Sudan to start gold refinery accreditation process in Dubai on Wednesday - SUNA

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-09-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 02:19 IST
Sudan announced on Tuesday it will start the process of accrediting its gold refinery in Dubai on Wednesday, state news agency SUNA said.

Abdul Azim Al-Omawi, a member of the committee that is establishing Sudan's Gold Exchange, said accrediting the country's gold refinery provides "a fair price for producers and simplifies the state's control over the sector," SUNA reported.

He added that the committee will soon begin accreditation procedures for the refinery in London, "as we seek to work through the gold exchange by the end of next March.”

