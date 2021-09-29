Sudan to start gold refinery accreditation process in Dubai on Wednesday - SUNA
Sudan announced on Tuesday it will start the process of accrediting its gold refinery in Dubai on Wednesday, state news agency SUNA said.
Abdul Azim Al-Omawi, a member of the committee that is establishing Sudan's Gold Exchange, said accrediting the country's gold refinery provides "a fair price for producers and expands the state's control over the sector," SUNA reported. He added that the committee will soon begin accreditation procedures for the refinery in London, "as we seek to work through the gold exchange by the end of next March.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
