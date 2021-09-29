2 held for murdering man over old enmity in Haryana's Panchkula

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder case of a man in Haryana's Panchkula, police said. The victim Rinku, who was out with his friends, was killed over an old enmity at Majri Chowk in Panchkula late on September 26, police said on Tuesday.

Different teams were constituted to arrest the two persons--- Ravidner Been (30), and Manish alias Chhota Bahadur (21) of Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula, DCP Mohit Handa said. The detective staff in-charge, Inspector Mohinder Singh Dhanda, with the help of technical facilities made the arrests.

"They will be produced in court and will be taken on police remand as we have to recover weapons used in the crime and ascertain the whereabouts of other accused," said Saurabh Singh, Commissioner of Police (CP) Panchkula. The investigation has revealed that both the parties--accused and victims--have criminal records and several criminal cases have registered against most of them. Some of the suspects in the case have undergone jail sentences also.

The police had registered a case on the complaint of Rinku's son Surjbhan at police station Panchkula sector 7 under sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

