Left Menu

2 held for murdering man over old enmity in Haryana's Panchkula

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder case of a man in Haryana's Panchkula, police said.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 29-09-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 09:02 IST
2 held for murdering man over old enmity in Haryana's Panchkula
Panchkula Police arrested two persons in murder case. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder case of a man in Haryana's Panchkula, police said. The victim Rinku, who was out with his friends, was killed over an old enmity at Majri Chowk in Panchkula late on September 26, police said on Tuesday.

Different teams were constituted to arrest the two persons--- Ravidner Been (30), and Manish alias Chhota Bahadur (21) of Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula, DCP Mohit Handa said. The detective staff in-charge, Inspector Mohinder Singh Dhanda, with the help of technical facilities made the arrests.

"They will be produced in court and will be taken on police remand as we have to recover weapons used in the crime and ascertain the whereabouts of other accused," said Saurabh Singh, Commissioner of Police (CP) Panchkula. The investigation has revealed that both the parties--accused and victims--have criminal records and several criminal cases have registered against most of them. Some of the suspects in the case have undergone jail sentences also.

The police had registered a case on the complaint of Rinku's son Surjbhan at police station Panchkula sector 7 under sections 147, 148, 149, 307, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021