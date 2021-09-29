Left Menu

3 robbers held after gunfight in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:06 IST
3 robbers held after gunfight in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three men accused of robbing Rs 1 lakh from a senior citizen were arrested after a gunfight, police said on Wednesday.

Mangal, Sonu, and Anuj were held on Tuesday evening. During the exchange of fire, Mangal and Sonu sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalized, police said.

The three had allegedly robbed the man on September 14 in the Bamanheri area of the district, they said.

Police have recovered Rs 20,000 cash, two country-made pistols, and a bike from them, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021