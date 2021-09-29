3 robbers held after gunfight in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:06 IST
Three men accused of robbing Rs 1 lakh from a senior citizen were arrested after a gunfight, police said on Wednesday.
Mangal, Sonu, and Anuj were held on Tuesday evening. During the exchange of fire, Mangal and Sonu sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalized, police said.
The three had allegedly robbed the man on September 14 in the Bamanheri area of the district, they said.
Police have recovered Rs 20,000 cash, two country-made pistols, and a bike from them, they said.
