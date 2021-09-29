Left Menu

Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing

In a statement released through the National Trainers Federation, Farrelly said he would appeal against the decision. "I intend to appeal against today's findings and will therefore make no further comment about the hearing," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 10:29 IST
Horse racing-Trainer Farrelly permanently excluded from British racing
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said trainer Johnny Farrelly has been permanently excluded from racing with no right to review for seven years after being found to have breached safeguarding rules. Farrelly, who has trained from a stable in Somerset since 2013 had five winners this season, was found guilty of six offenses under regulations that cover "the protection of young persons and adults at risk", it added.

The BHA did not disclose exact details of the case but said the former jockey was found in breach following a five-day hearing by racing's independent National Safeguarding Panel. In a statement released through the National Trainers Federation, Farrelly said he would appeal against the decision.

"I intend to appeal against today's findings and will therefore make no further comment about the hearing," he said. "I would also like it to be known that a police investigation concluded with no charges in relation to my conduct."

Also Read: Cricket-Warwickshire crush Somerset to win county title ahead of Lancashire

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021