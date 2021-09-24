Left Menu

Cricket-Warwickshire crush Somerset to win county title ahead of Lancashire

Warwickshire needed an outright win to seal the title after Lancashire beat Hampshire in a dramatic finish on Thursday. Set a target of 273, Somerset were bundled out for 154 on the back of fine spells from seamers Chris Woakes (3-39) and Craig Miles (3-26).

A superb bowling effort on the final day helped Warwickshire pull off an emphatic 118-run win over Somerset to clinch the County Championship - their eighth title and first since 2012 - at Edgbaston on Friday. Warwickshire needed an outright win to seal the title after Lancashire beat Hampshire in a dramatic finish on Thursday.

Set a target of 273, Somerset were bundled out for 154 on the back of fine spells from seamers Chris Woakes (3-39) and Craig Miles (3-26). Liam Norwell and Tim Bresnan were also among the wickets. Victory had looked far from certain for Warwickshire who began day four 157 runs ahead with Rob Yates and captain Will Rhodes at the crease. Yates went on to smash an impressive 132, while a quickfire 62 from Rhodes allowed the home side to declare on 294-3.

Somerset struggled from the outset on a pitch that was still good for batting, losing their first four wickets for 56. A late rally from the lower-order only delayed the inevitable as Norwell removed Jack Brooks to complete the win. Earlier, Nottinghamshire beat Yorkshire by five wickets to finish third.

