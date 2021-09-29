Left Menu

Teenage couple publicly shamed in UP village

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:00 IST
A teenage couple was paraded in a village in neighbouring Basti district with a garland of shoes around their necks and faces blackened for apparently having an affair, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under the Gaur police station area of Basti on Tuesday, they added.

A case was registered against 13 people under various sections of the law, including the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, based on a complaint lodged by the boy's mother, the police said.

''It is an unfortunate incident. The couple belongs to the same community,'' Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dipendra Chowdhary said.

A search has been launched to nab the culprits, the ASP said, adding that no one found involved in the incident will be spared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

