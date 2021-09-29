Head of Russian cybersecurity firm Group IB detained on state treason charges
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:31 IST
The chief executive of Russian cybersecurity company Group IB Ilya Sachkov has been detained in Moscow on suspicion of state treason and will be kept in custody for two months, a court said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company's Moscow offices were searched by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
