Maha: Hookah parlour raided in Thane; five held

The police raided a hookah parlour and arrested five persons for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms in Maharashtras Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.Acting on a tip off, a team from the Crime Unit V- Wagle Estate raided the hookah joint in Majiwada on Tuesday night and found that the customers had not worn masks or maintained social distancing, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 13:45 IST
Maha: Hookah parlour raided in Thane; five held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The police raided a hookah parlour and arrested five persons for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Crime Unit V- Wagle Estate raided the hookah joint in Majiwada on Tuesday night and found that the customers had not worn masks or maintained social distancing, senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said. The police arrested staff of the establishment Yogesh Pooran Singh, Akram Azad Muzumdar, Suraj Raju Kunder, Mark Suresh Singh and Deepak Shaymdas Gupta, all residents of Mumbra, the official said. Offenses under relevant sections of the IPC and COPTA Act have been registered against the arrested accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

