Left Menu

NHRC calls for fixing responsibility in cases of death of workers during hazardous cleaning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:12 IST
NHRC calls for fixing responsibility in cases of death of workers during hazardous cleaning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NHRC has issued an advisory to the Centre and the states, calling for fixing of responsibility in cases of death of sanitation workers due to manual scavenging, including hazardous cleaning, officials said on Wednesday.

It has also advised that sanitary workers should be treated as ''frontline health workers'' for all purposes and made several recommendations to provide security cover and ensure protection of human rights of persons engaged in such hazardous work.

In the advisory, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), headed by Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, calls for ''fixing responsibility and accountability of local authority and contractor/employer, jointly and severally in case of any death that occur due to manual scavenging including hazardous cleaning''.

In a letter through its Secretary General Bimbadhar Pradhan to the secretaries of Union ministries and departments concerned, and the chief secretaries of states and administrators of union territories, the commission has asked for the implementation of its recommendations in the advisory and sought a action-taken report within three months, the panel said.

These ministries include the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, the rights panel said.

The advisory has focused on various key areas which include ensuring proper safety gear for sanitary workers, use of technology, responsibility of hiring agencies or employers, authorities concerned, strengthening infrastructure for providing sanitary services, awareness, sensitisation, ensuring access to justice and rehabilitation of manual scavengers, it added.

The NHRC has recommended that all sanitary workers entering or cleaning septic tanks or sewer lines must be provided helmets, safety jackets, gloves, masks, gumboots, safety glasses, and torchlights, along with oxygen cylinders.

''Use of duly acknowledged and recognised technological equipment eg, Bandicoot, Swere Crocs, KAMJET GR, Mobile Septage Treatment Unit (MSU), etc be encouraged by stakeholders,'' another recommendation read.

A nationwide database for rehabilitated and trained or skilled manual scavengers for providing required assistance, and ensuring proper identification of persons engaged in manual scavenging are other recommendations made by the NHRC.

All officials in departments concerned at the Centre and in state and local bodies are to be sensitised, and measures should be taken to sensitise the public, besides monitoring of implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act, 2013, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021