23 arrested for online cricket betting

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI): Twenty-three people, allegedly involved in online betting during the IPL 2021 cricket matches, were arrested here, police said on Wednesday.

Based on information that betting was on in seven places on Tuesday, police nabbed 23 cricket bookies, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra said.

Police said they have seized from the bookies betting boards, laptops, mobile phones, TVs, among other material, totally worth Rs 2.21 lakh, and Rs 93 lakh in cash.

Maha, the main bookie from Andhra Pradesh, who is absconding, is organising the betting in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the Commissioner said. The odds/ratings of the gamblers/punters can be seen from time to time in some online betting apps, which is provided by the agents, police said. The illegal cash payment transactions is online, and also in cash when it is a large amount, they said.

The network of bookies has trapped many youth in the city, who have got addicted to playing high stakes and losing huge sums of hard-earned money, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)