Tiger trapped, efforts on to trap another

Coimbatore, Sept 29 (PTI): A tiger, on the prowl in Valparai in the district for the last couple of days, has been trapped by forest officials, police said on Wednesday.

As it was injured, the tiger fell into the trap late Tuesday, the police said. The people, particularly estate workers, were alerted after noticing the animal moving in Muthumudi and a cage was placed, the police said.

The workers heaved a sigh of relief after learning that the big cat was caught.

Also, efforts are on to trap another tiger moving around in an estate area in Gudalur in Nilgiris district.

Three days ago, a tiger killed a shepherd, the third victim in recent times prompting the efforts to catch the animal with tranquilizers. A special task force from Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala helped in trapping and tranquilizing the tiger. The Force had placed five cages and 15 cameras.

