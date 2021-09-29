Left Menu

Tiger trapped, efforts on to trap another

Coimbatore, Sept 29 PTI A tiger, on the prowl in Valparai in the district for the last couple of days, has been trapped by forest officials, police said on Wednesday.As it was injured, the tiger fell into the trap late Tuesday, the police said. A special task force from Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala helped in trapping and tranquilizing the tiger. The Force had placed five cages and 15 cameras.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 17:35 IST
Tiger trapped, efforts on to trap another
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Sept 29 (PTI): A tiger, on the prowl in Valparai in the district for the last couple of days, has been trapped by forest officials, police said on Wednesday.

As it was injured, the tiger fell into the trap late Tuesday, the police said. The people, particularly estate workers, were alerted after noticing the animal moving in Muthumudi and a cage was placed, the police said.

The workers heaved a sigh of relief after learning that the big cat was caught.

Also, efforts are on to trap another tiger moving around in an estate area in Gudalur in Nilgiris district.

Three days ago, a tiger killed a shepherd, the third victim in recent times prompting the efforts to catch the animal with tranquilizers. A special task force from Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala helped in trapping and tranquilizing the tiger. The Force had placed five cages and 15 cameras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021