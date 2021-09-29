International community will stop supporting Mali if it brings in mercenaries - France

France warned Mali on Thursday that it would lose the support of the international community if it agreed a deal with Russian mercenaries.

"If Mali commits to a partnership with these mercenaries, then Mali will isolate itself and will lose the support of the international community which is heavily engaged in Mali," Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told lawmakers.

"It is not possible to co-habit with mercenaries."

