J-K: Placed under house arrest, claims Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been placed under house arrest as she had planned to visit Tral town in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

''Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitised & guided picnic tours,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

She also posted a picture of a security forces’ vehicle blocking the main gate to her residence at Gupkar road here.

The PDP president had on Tuesday alleged that army personnel had thrashed a family in Seer village, causing injuries to a female member.

''Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes & ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by army in this area,'' Mehbooba tweeted.

However, the Army denied the allegations, saying it had carried out a bona-fide operation on September 27.

''Allegations that Army personnel from Tral beat up members of a family at Seer are baseless. No search of any house or manhandling of anyone was carried out by Army at Seer on the night of 27-28 September 2021,'' a Srinagar-based defence spokesman said.

He said on the evening of September 27, an army night domination party had gone to Seer for patrolling.

''While moving near Arapal Nala which passes through the village, the party spotted two persons sitting next to the Nala. The two individuals were called and when they were being questioned, an individual named Ali Mohd Chopan and his family members came out of their house, which was nearby.

''As soon as they came out of the house, Ishrat Jaan, daughter of Ali Mohd Chopan, feigned fainting and the family members started shouting,'' the spokesman said.

He said the Chopans called other villagers and started blaming the Army for ransacking the house and beating the girl.

''It is reiterated that Army personnel were not close to the house or to the girl when she feigned fainting,'' he added.

The spokesman said Ali Mohd Chopan is the father of Shabir Ahmad Chopan, who is presently in jail under the Public Safety Act for allegedly providing logistic support to terrorists.

''The family is also related to slain JeM terrorist Abdul Hamid Chopan who was killed on 21 August 2021 in Nagaberan during an operation,'' he added.

The spokesman said the family was also providing logistic support to slain Jaish terrorist Saifulla alias Lamboo, who was killed on July 31.

''In the recent months, security forces have carried out a number of successful operations neutralising Jaish terrorists and severely impacting their network in Tral. This orchestrated allegation was expected from terrorists' supporters to impede the relentless operations by security forces aimed at ensuring peace in the Valley,'' he said.

The spokesman said “necessary complaints” are being filed with police against people who are spreading rumours and feeding false information to disrupt peace and incite citizens against the Army.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)