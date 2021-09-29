23 kg poppy seized in J&K, smuggler held

Police have seized 23 kg of poppy from a Punjab-bound car on a highway and arrested a narcotic smuggler in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said Wednesday.

During checking of the said vehicle Tuesday, a total of 23 kg of poppy packed in 37 polythene bags, tactfully hidden in a fabricated cavity of the car, was recovered, they said.

The accused, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar was arrested on the spot.

The car was also impounded, officials said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they added.

