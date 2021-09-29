Jharkhand CM pays homage to slain anti-Naxalite force officer

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday paid homage to the deputy commandant rank official of Jharkhand Jaguar, an anti-Naxalite force of the state police, who was killed in an encounter with extremists. Soren visited the Jaguar Headquarters at Sukarhuttu in Ranchi where the body of the official was kept.

The 41-year-old deputy commandant was killed at Salayya forest in Latehar district in an encounter between security forces and extremists of banned Naxalite outfit, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), on Tuesday.

After paying floral tributes to the body of Kumar, the chief minister interacted with his wife and son and consoled them.

Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officers accompanied Soren to the Jaguar headquarters.

When the Jaguar team went near the spot inside the forest where the JJMP members were, the ultras started firing injuring Deputy Commandant Kumar. The police personnel also returned the fire killing one of the Naxalites.

Kumar was brought in a helicopter to a Ranchi hospital but he did not survive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)