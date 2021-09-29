Left Menu

Jharkhand CM pays homage to slain anti-Naxalite force officer

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:31 IST
Jharkhand CM pays homage to slain anti-Naxalite force officer
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday paid homage to the deputy commandant rank official of Jharkhand Jaguar, an anti-Naxalite force of the state police, who was killed in an encounter with extremists. Soren visited the Jaguar Headquarters at Sukarhuttu in Ranchi where the body of the official was kept.

The 41-year-old deputy commandant was killed at Salayya forest in Latehar district in an encounter between security forces and extremists of banned Naxalite outfit, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), on Tuesday.

After paying floral tributes to the body of Kumar, the chief minister interacted with his wife and son and consoled them.

Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, DGP Neeraj Sinha and other senior officers accompanied Soren to the Jaguar headquarters.

When the Jaguar team went near the spot inside the forest where the JJMP members were, the ultras started firing injuring Deputy Commandant Kumar. The police personnel also returned the fire killing one of the Naxalites.

Kumar was brought in a helicopter to a Ranchi hospital but he did not survive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021