Illegal firearms factory unearthed in Jharkhand, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after an illegal firearms manufacturing unit was unearthed in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra said that firearms were being illegally manufactured in a lathe shop in Pattabari in Shikaripara police station area, and a gun and other components of pistols were seized.

The components were being supplied to illegal firearms manufacturers in neighbouring Bihar's Munger district for assembling, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

