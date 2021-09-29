Left Menu

U.S. and Egyptian officials discussed two-state solution, Tunisia, Sudan and more -official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:14 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and other officials emphasized President Joe Biden’s support for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

In the talks the U.S. and Egyptian delegations also urged a return to constitutional order in Tunisia and discussed support for a civilian-led transition in Sudan, the official said. Sullivan reiterated U.S. Support for a diplomatic resolution regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and recognized Egypt’s concerns about access to the Nile's waters, as well, according to the official.

