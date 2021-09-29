Left Menu

IPL scoreboard: RCB vs RR

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:25 IST
IPL scoreboard: RCB vs RR
Royal Chellengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli run out 25 Devdutt Padikkal b Mustafizur 22 Srikar Bharat c sub b Mustafizur 44 Glenn Maxwell not out 50 AB de Villiers not out 4 Extras: (LB-2 W-6) 8 Total: (For 3 wickets in 17.1 overs) 153 Fall of wickets: 1/48 2/58 3/127 Bowling: Chris Morris 4-0-50-0, Kartik Tyagi 2-0-23-0, Chetan Sakariya 3-0-18-0, Mustafizur Rahman 3-0-20-2, Rahul Tewatia 3-0-23-0, Mahipal Lomror 2-0-13-0, Riyan Parag 0.1-0-4-0.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

