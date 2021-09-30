Congressional panel probing U.S. Capitol riot issues subpoenas to rally organizers

The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Wednesday it had issued subpoenas seeking information from organizers of events and rallies leading up to the attack on the seat of government.

The committee said the subpoenas were sent to 11 individuals, including leaders of Women for America First, the group that organized the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, where Republican former President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol, urging them "to show strength."

