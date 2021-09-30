Left Menu

Congressional panel probing U.S. Capitol riot issues subpoenas to rally organizers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 03:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 03:58 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol said on Wednesday it had issued subpoenas seeking information from organizers of events and rallies leading up to the attack on the seat of government.

The committee said the subpoenas were sent to 11 individuals, including leaders of Women for America First, the group that organized the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, where Republican former President Donald Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol, urging them "to show strength."

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

