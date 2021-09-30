Left Menu

U.S. says it won't normalise or upgrade Syria ties

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 04:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 04:32 IST
U.S. says it won't normalise or upgrade Syria ties
The United States has no plans to "normalise or upgrade" diplomatic relations with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and also does not encourage others to do so, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The comments came in response to Reuters questions on whether Washington was encouraging and supporting a rapprochement between Jordan and Syria after Jordan fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday. The move was to boost the countries' struggling economies and reinforce a push by Arab states to reintegrate Syria after shunning it during its civil war.

