Four miscreants open fire at cops, held in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan

As many as four miscreants have been arrested in Delhi's Jharoda Kalan area after they allegedly opened fire at the cops, said police on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 10:19 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Based on specific information, four miscreants have been arrested after they open fire at police," said police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

