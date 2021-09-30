Left Menu

9-year-old girl missing from protection home

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 11:40 IST
9-year-old girl missing from protection home
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old girl has gone missing from a private child welfare home here, its authorities said Thursday.

The missing girl, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, was shifted to Adarsh Child Protective Home here in Gandhi Colony from Baghpat on September 22, they said.

Police were informed about the incident after Renu Rani, superintendent of the welfare home, found that the girl was missing from the centre on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021