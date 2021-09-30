UK house prices rise 0.1% in Sept - Nationwide
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 11:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British house prices rose by 0.1% in September from August, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.
House prices this month were 10.0% higher than in September 2020.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rise by a monthly 0.6% and to be 10.7% higher than a year earlier.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Nationwide
Advertisement