UK house prices rise 0.1% in Sept - Nationwide

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 11:42 IST
British house prices rose by 0.1% in September from August, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

House prices this month were 10.0% higher than in September 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rise by a monthly 0.6% and to be 10.7% higher than a year earlier.

