Russia declares editor of 'foreign agent' media outlet wanted man - TV Rain
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian police have declared the editor-in-chief of a news outlet that angered the Kremlin a wanted man and opened a criminal case against him, the TV Rain media outlet cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday.
Roman Dobrokhotov is the editor-in-chief of "The Insider", designated a "foreign agent" in Russia this year after it investigated the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
