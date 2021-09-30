Russia declares editor of 'foreign agent' media outlet wanted man - TV Rain

Russian police have declared the editor-in-chief of a news outlet that angered the Kremlin a wanted man and opened a criminal case against him, the TV Rain media outlet cited his lawyer as saying on Thursday.

Roman Dobrokhotov is the editor-in-chief of "The Insider", designated a "foreign agent" in Russia this year after it investigated the poisoning of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

