Left Menu

Delhi HC dismisses Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar's plea challenging arrest

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar challenging his arrest in connection to a money laundering case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 15:11 IST
Delhi HC dismisses Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar's plea challenging arrest
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea by Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar challenging his arrest in connection to a money laundering case. The arrest was challenged on the ground that he was produced before the trial court after the expiry of statutorily mandated 24 hours.

The bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna passed an order dismissing the petition. Businessman Gautam Thapar was represented by advocate Vijay Aggarwal, briefed by a team from Karanjawala and Co, and led by Sandeep Kapur.

ED had arrested Thapar in a money laundering case following searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai. On August 5, Thapar was remanded to 10-day ED custody. An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been registered against Gautam Thapar, Avantha Realty Ltd., Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. and others, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal conspiracy and forgery for diversion/misappropriation of public money during the period 2017 to 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021