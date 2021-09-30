Boxing-Bout manipulation existed at Rio 2016 Olympics says independent report
A bout manipulation system existed in boxing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Richard McLaren, the head of the independent investigation commissioned by the sport's world governing AIBA, said in his report on Thursday.
"The seeds of this were sown years before, starting from at least the Olympic Games of the 21st century through the events around 2011 and London 2012," McLaren told reporters.
