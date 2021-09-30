Left Menu

Boxing-Bout manipulation existed at Rio 2016 Olympics says independent report

Updated: 30-09-2021 17:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A bout manipulation system existed in boxing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Richard McLaren, the head of the independent investigation commissioned by the sport's world governing AIBA, said in his report on Thursday.

"The seeds of this were sown years before, starting from at least the Olympic Games of the 21st century through the events around 2011 and London 2012," McLaren told reporters.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

