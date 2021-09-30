Left Menu

NCLT directs Zee board to convene meeting to consider Invesco's request for EGM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:11 IST
NCLT directs Zee board to convene meeting to consider Invesco's request for EGM
  • Country:
  • India

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday directed Zee Entertainment Enterprises to hold a board meeting to consider Invesco's request for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

While hearing a plea by Invesco, a shareholder of Zee Entertainment, the tribunal also directed the company to communicate the board's decisions appropriately to the shareholders.

US-based Invesco had moved a petition seeking convening of the EGM, removing the company's chief executive and managing director Punit Goenka as well as two other directors, and reconstituting the board with the appointment of six new directors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021