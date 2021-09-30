Left Menu

Swedish police says man arrested in absentia for Gothenburg blast

Swedish police said on Thursday they had arrested a man in absentia for involvement in an explosion in Gothenburg but said they did not believe the incident was linked to gangland crime. Four people were seriously hurt in Tuesday's explosion and subsequent fire. Sweden has faced rising gang crime and gun violence in recent years, with rival groups using explosives and fire arms to settle scores.

Four people were seriously hurt in Tuesday's explosion and subsequent fire.

Sweden has faced rising gang crime and gun violence in recent years, with rival groups using explosives and fire arms to settle scores. "We have one person arrested in absentia suspected on probable cause of devastation endangering the public, felony grade," Klas Johansson, Regional Police Chief in Vastra Gotaland, told a news conference. "As far as we can see now there is no connection to gang criminality."

He did not comment on the possible motives of the man being sought.

