US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, but set for steep monthly losses

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday at the end of a bruising month on upbeat economic growth data, while investors focused on funding negotiations in Washington to prevent a government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.26 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 34,467.98.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.21 points, or 0.26%, at 4,370.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 70.16 points, or 0.48%, to 14,582.60 at the opening bell.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

