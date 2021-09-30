CSK win toss, opt to bowl against SRH

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

CSK brought in Dwayne Bravo in place of Sam Curran, while SRH did not make any changes to their playing eleven.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (c), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)