Left Menu

Jharkhand committed to acting firmly against Naxals: FinMin Rameshwar Oraon

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:21 IST
Jharkhand committed to acting firmly against Naxals: FinMin Rameshwar Oraon
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday asserted that the state government was committed to acting firmly against Naxals.

During a visit to Palamu district, the minister said that the state government will ''crush forces coming in the way of development and deal with criminals and extremists with an iron hand''.

''Peace and tranquillity are necessary for development and the government cannot allow a free hand to forces inimical to it,'' he told reporters.

A senior officer of anti-Naxal force Jharkhand Jaguar was killed in an encounter with insurgents belonging to banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad in Salayya forest in Latehar district on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021