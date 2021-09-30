Jharkhand committed to acting firmly against Naxals: FinMin Rameshwar Oraon

Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Thursday asserted that the state government was committed to acting firmly against Naxals.

During a visit to Palamu district, the minister said that the state government will ''crush forces coming in the way of development and deal with criminals and extremists with an iron hand''.

''Peace and tranquillity are necessary for development and the government cannot allow a free hand to forces inimical to it,'' he told reporters.

A senior officer of anti-Naxal force Jharkhand Jaguar was killed in an encounter with insurgents belonging to banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad in Salayya forest in Latehar district on Tuesday.

