UP: 8-member gang held for stealing imported cigarettes from warehouses

Eight men were arrested near a metro station in Sahibabad area here with imported cigarettes worth Rs 5 lakh and cash recovered from their possession, police said on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, Sahibabad police arrested a gang of 8 burglars who have targeted warehouses that store imported cigarettes.

After the accused were arrested near Arthala Metro station, police recovered five cartons filled with Marlboro cigarettes from the US worth Rs 5 lakh and recovered Rs 7.85 lakh cash earned from selling the cigarette at half the price, SP City (Second) Gyanendra Singh said in a press conference.

Describing the modus operandi of the burglary, the gang leader who has been identified as Amir told the police that they targeted a godown in Anand industrial area near Mohan Nagar after a detailed recce with his two accomplices.

They broke into the warehouses and stole the cigarette cartons.

Police have also seized two cars used for ferrying the cartons from the stolen place to their godown near Arthala metro station.

The accused have been identified as gang leader Amir, Neeraj, Pawan, Mukesh, Naseem, Lakshy, Bablu and Sonu, the SP said.

Amir confessed that they had stolen imported cigarette cartons from the same warehouse last month as well, the SP added.

