25-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Delhi farmhouse

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:44 IST
A 25-year-old man from Uttarakhand drowned allegedly in a swimming pool at a farmhouse in south Delhi’s Maidan Garhi area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Rawat, they said.

On Tuesday at 9.20 am, Maidan Garhi police station received information from Safdarjung hospital that Rawat was taken to the hospital from a farmhouse in Dera village and he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and collected the medico-legal case of the deceased. The body was shifted to the mortuary.

Rawat was living on rent at Mahipalpur in the city, police said.

During enquiry, it was revealed that the incident took place at a farmhouse and the man did not know how to swim. It was revealed that Rawat used to work as a waiter in a hotel. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he had organised a get-together with his colleagues at the farmhouse, police said.

There was a swimming pool at the backyard of the farm and Rawat entered the pool with some of his colleagues. Later, they came out of the pool.

His colleagues noticed that Rawat was not there and later found that he drowned in the pool. It was also revealed that the deceased did not know how to swim.

A case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the owner of the farmhouse. Further investigation is underway, police added.

