India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage reaches nearly 89 crores
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 89 crore doses, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 89 crore doses, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday. More than 58 lakh vaccination doses have been given till 7 PM.
"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached nearly 89 crores (88,96,14,483) today. More than 58 lakh (58,80,843) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," read the release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 32,06,029 people were given the first dose of the vaccination while 26,74,814 received their second dose today.
So far, a total of 64,98,28,333 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccination while 23,97,86,150 have been administered both doses of the vaccine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first phase of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing. To ramp up the speed of vaccination, the 'new phase of universalisation' of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. (ANI)
