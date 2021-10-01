Left Menu

Foreign automakers ask U.S. House Democrats to reject union EV tax credit

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 01:42 IST
Foreign automakers ask U.S. House Democrats to reject union EV tax credit
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
A group of 12 major foreign automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG , Hyundai Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co , urged U.S. House of Representatives Democrats to reject a proposed $4,500 tax incentive for U.S-made electric vehicles by union workers.

A House panel this month approved legislation to boost EV credits to up to $12,500 per vehicle, including $4,500 for union-made vehicles. The foreign automakers, in a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats on Thursday, said the proposal "would unfairly disadvantage American workers who have chosen not to join a union and produce more than half of all vehicles in the United States and the vast majority of American-made EVs."

