Transgender group blocks highway in Jammu protesting attack by rival group

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:29 IST
Members of a transgender group blocked a highway here on Monday and clashed with police protesting the attack on some of them by a rival group, officials said.

They blocked traffic on the highway demanding arrest of those involved in the attack, but were later evicted from the spot by the police, they said.

One of the protesters alleged that they were attacked on Sunday night by goons hired by the rival group.

''Eunuchs from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh had come here and are attacking us. We want their arrest,'' the protester said.

Another person said they will not tolerate such attacks and demanded justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

