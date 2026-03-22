Tragic Ropeway Accident at Chhattisgarh Temple During Navratri

A fatal accident involving a ropeway trolley occurred at a temple in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to six others. The incident happened around 10 am when the trolley's cable snapped while descending from the temple hilltop.

Officials reported that the trolley fell from a height of 200 to 300 feet. The victims were visiting the Khallari Mata temple for prayers during the Navratri festival. The deceased has been identified as Ayushi Satkar, 28, from Raipur. Her husband, Rishabh Dhavre, and a minor relative were among the injured.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences, describing the incident as tragic and painful. He assured a thorough investigation and accountability for those responsible. A similar accident occurred last year in the adjacent Rajnandgaon district.

(With inputs from agencies.)