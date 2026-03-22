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Strait of Hormuz: Navigating Tensions in a Global Nerve Center

The Strait of Hormuz remains open, excluding vessels linked to Iran's enemies, amid heightened tensions. Iran seeks diplomatic solutions, maintaining maritime cooperation. The strait's closure threatens a global energy crisis, controlling a significant portion of global oil and LNG traffic. Iran blames U.S. and Israeli aggression for escalating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 15:07 IST
Strait of Hormuz: Navigating Tensions in a Global Nerve Center
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The Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for the global energy market, is at the center of geopolitical tensions. Iran has declared it open to all except those associated with its adversaries, notably the U.S. and Israel, following threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amid a backdrop of potential conflict and aggressive rhetoric, Iranian representative Ali Mousavi emphasized Tehran's commitment to diplomatic solutions, citing continual cooperation with the International Maritime Organisation to enhance safety and security in the Gulf.

The closure of this vital passage, channeling a substantial amount of the world's oil and gas, poses the risk of a worldwide energy crisis, with Mousavi attributing the tension to aggressive actions by the U.S. and Israel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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