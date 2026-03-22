Rajasthan Embraces Multilingual Education Revolution

Rajasthan has embarked on a transformative educational journey by introducing a multilingual education initiative in its government schools. The program uses local dialects to make classroom learning more relatable and effective, officials from the Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT) announced.

This groundbreaking project is currently being implemented in 11 districts, with plans for further expansion. It aims to bridge the language gap between home and school environments by incorporating familiar local terms such as 'ladu', 'rotlo', and 'moto bapo' instead of their standard Hindi counterparts.

The initiative, backed by UNICEF and various organizations, has already shown promising results in pilot schools within Dungarpur and Sirohi districts, where student engagement and basic literacy skills have significantly improved. As part of the project, educational resources have been developed in 11 local languages to facilitate seamless implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)