EDMC mayor gives 'nod in advance' for outsourcing management, maintenance of sports complex

East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal has given his ''nod in advance'' to a proposal of outsourcing the management and maintenance of a sports complex for an initial period of five years, the civic body said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the proposal will be later brought to the standing committee and the House of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation for formal approval.

The mayor has given ''advance approval'' for outsourcing management of Ambedkar Sports Complex owned by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation at Trilokpuri, the EDMC said in a statement.

The company shall have the right to manage the premises for five years which can be extended for another five years with the approval of the EDMC commissioner and mutual consent of the parties, Aggarwal was quoted as saying in the statement.

There are two indoor badminton courts, a football ground, a cricket ground and a gymnasium in the complex, he said, adding the company will be responsible for infrastructure development and day-to-day operations of the sporting facility.

The company will be responsible for its maintenance, security, operation and management of the premises for the duration of the project, and will pay Rs 55,750 per month (about Rs 7 lakh annually) to the EDMC, the mayor said.

EDMC Commissioner Vikas Anand said the land and the buildings of the sports complex belong to the EDMC, and the company will not have any right over the land or the constructed buildings.

The company is free to renovate and upgrade the premises ''of its own accord and no such amount shall be claimed from the EDMC at the end of the project'', he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Anand said the renovation and up-gradation of the sports complex are required to be approved by the commissioner of the EDMC.

The outsourced agency will have to provide free coaching to primary school students of the EDMC and also allow the use of sports and related equipment available at the sports complex, he added.

It will have to promote physical education and sports through new programmes and develop the sports complex as an institution of excellence, Anand said, the rates payable for various activities can be ''revised at any time'' with the approval of the EDMC commissioner.

He added that social functions will not be allowed at the sports complex.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)