Left Menu

Akbar Road signboard defaced in Delhi, Hindu Sena claims responsibility

A signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyens Delhi was defaced on Thursday and posters were pasted on it, declaring the road as Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg.The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident for which fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena claimed responsibility.A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council NDMC, under which the area falls, said police were informed about the incident and the poster was removed from the signboard.An FIR has been registered in the matter, a senior police officer said.In a statement, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said, Today, the Hindu Sena remembers...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:44 IST
Akbar Road signboard defaced in Delhi, Hindu Sena claims responsibility
  • Country:
  • India

A signboard of Akbar Road in Lutyens' Delhi was defaced on Thursday and posters were pasted on it, declaring the road as ''Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg''.

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident for which fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena claimed responsibility.

A senior official of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), under which the area falls, said police were informed about the incident and the poster was removed from the signboard.

''An FIR has been registered in the matter,'' a senior police officer said.

In a statement, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta said, ''Today, the Hindu Sena remembers... one of the bravest sons of Bharat Mata, Raja Hem Chandra Vikramaditya, also known as Raja Hemu,... (who) ruled Delhi for a short but significant period of time.'' He urged the city government to officially rename Akbar Road as ''Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg''.

This is not the first time that the Hindu Sena has defaced signboards of roads in the national capital.

Last year, workers of the group had defaced a signboard outside the Chinese embassy here after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan.

In 2019, they blackened the signboard of Babar Road in Bengali Market area, demanding that the name of the stretch be changed. In May 2015, signboards of roads named after Muslim rulers Akbar and Feroz Shah were defaced by the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021