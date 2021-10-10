Review of Delhi Police 'Tejaswini' finds improvement in law and order situation

The review of a Delhi Police initiative to curb crime against women in the city's northwest district has found a stark improvement in the law and order situation of the area, an official statement said on Sunday. The 'Tejaswini' initiative was started by the Delhi Police on July 10 in northwest district to curb crime against women and to ensure their safety and security.

After success of the success of Tejaswini' in northwest district, women in the area are feeling more secured and safe, and are quite satisfied with the initiatives, an official statement said.

The initiative also aimed to reach out to women belonging to all strata of the society and also safeguard their rights and dignity to create a conducive atmosphere where they feel at home while interacting with these women constables and share their issues and concerns.

According to the police, 46 women constables were deployed in the crime-infested and sensitive beats, including JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakurpur and Pitampura residential areas, Bhalaswa village, market and mall complexes, metro stations, schools and colleges. ''Periodic review and close monitoring by DCP (northwest) have resulted in encouraging feedback and stark improvement in law and order. ''46 women constables deployed in dedicated earmarked beats are infusing greater sense of security among women, young girls, single woman, senior citizens and children, an official statement said. As part of the review, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani held a number of meetings, interaction and open houses sessions with various groups of women in the area as well as female constables to personally monitor ground realities, it said. Over the past three months, the tasks and assignments carried out by these dedicated women beat staff resulted in a significant growth in terms of its reach and scope of work, the statement said. This was driven by a robust administrative structure, including special services like counselling, meditation and self-defence tactics and training, it said. These constables provide doorstep policing for identification of needy or distressed and subsequent redressal of grievances of women within the community, police said. ''The purpose is to sensitize the area women, girls and their guardians or parents about the crimes against women such as rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, harassment for dowry etc. and to empower them to tackle the unwanted situations,'' Rangnani said.

Further, they also sensitise and motivate young women and girl child to report cases of molestation and violence against them, the police said, adding that they also sensitise women and students on social and contemporary issues, life skills, social skills etc.

Not only these women beat constables perform regular duties in beat along with their male counterparts, they also regularly perform intensive and visible patrolling on ERVs, QRTs, motorcycle, scooter and ensure safety and security of area women and instill confidence among them and also respond promptly to crime against women, police said. Woman constable Kiran of Bharat Nagar police station became an iconic face of brave and daring women in northwest district when she single-handedly chased and pinned down a snatcher while she was patrolling in the area. Today, Kiran is fondly called as ''Asha Ki Kiran'' for the area women, police added. It is a successful initiative as people are appreciating the efforts and work done by these women constables, Ranganani said.

Giving details about the last three months, it said 116 cases were solved by women police officers in the northwest district, while 137 criminals were arrested. It said 243 senior citizens and women were helped while 13 self-defence camps were organized for school and college girls. The percentage of street PCR calls declined by 23 per cent while there was a 31 percent decrease in women-related PCR calls, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)