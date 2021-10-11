Left Menu

Suspected spy who shared information with Pak handlers arrested in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-10-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 00:11 IST
A man from Uttar Pradesh suspected to have shared information of vital installations including through videos with Pakistan-based operatives was arrested here on Sunday, officials said.

He was nabbed by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu & Kashmir Police from the Gandhi Nagar area, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered and further investigation is on, the officials said.

According to preliminary investigation, the officials said, the arrested person had reportedly shared videos of vital installations, including places of worship, with his Pakistani handlers.

In a separate case, the police arrested a criminal who had stolen a pistol from the Nagrota area of Jammu.

Mohd Mushtaq, alias Gungi, had snatched the weapon from a person in the Miran Sahib area recently and had gone underground, a police official said.

The stolen pistol was recovered as well, he said.

''The arrested person is a notorious criminal and was facing charges in many cases at different police stations, ranging from theft, rape, smuggling of bovine animals and narcotics,'' the official said.

