Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit J-K, Goa, Andaman, Uttarakhand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 17:26 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah to visit J-K, Goa, Andaman, Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand in the next fortnight, officials said on Monday.

Shah will first visit Goa on October 14 to inaugurate a forensic science laboratory and hold meetings with top functionaries of the state government.

The home minister will be in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 15 to 17 and during his tour, he will take stock of various development initiatives in the archipelago, an official from the ministry said.

He is expected to visit the Cellular jail and attend programmes related to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' there.

Shah will go to Jammu and Kashmir for three days from October 23 to 25 as part of the central government's mega outreach programme in which 70 Union ministers are visiting the UT, the official said.

During his trip, Shah will visit remote areas of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, and take stock of various development initiatives.

The home minister will also attend a high-level law and order meeting with senior officials of the UT administration, the police, the paramilitary and the Army, another official said. A number of central ministers have already visited the UT while tours of several others are in the pipeline.

Shah will also visit Uttarakhand on October 30 during which he will hold meetings with top functionaries of the state government, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease key COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021