Pakistan national arrested, arms recovered

A Pakistani national has been arrested from east Delhis Laxmi Nagar area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, officials said on Tuesday. Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Act and Arms Act, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 10:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani national has been arrested from east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and arms and ammunition have been recovered from him, officials said on Tuesday. Mohammad Ashraf alias Ali, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province, had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said. He was living as an Indian national. At his instance, AK-47 and several other arms and ammunition have been recovered. Ashraf has been arrested under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act, and Arms Act, police said.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

