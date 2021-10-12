New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL38 UP-LAKHIMPUR-HOMAGE Lakhimpur violence: Priyanka Gandhi, prominent farmer union leaders take part in 'antim ardas' Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined a large gathering of farmers from various states in Tikonia village here on Tuesday as part of last prayers in honour of the four deceased farmers and a journalist, who were killed in the recent violence.

DES6 UP-LAKHIMPUR VIOLENCE-ASHISH-REMAND Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra taken to Crime Branch office for interrogation Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police took MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to the Crime Branch office here on Tuesday for interrogation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a day after a court sent him to three-day police custody, an official said.

DES21 UP-LAKHIMPUR-VIOLENCE One more arrest in Lakhimpur violence case Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Police here on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and produced him in a court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

DES16 UP-AKHILESH-RATH YATRA Mission 2022: Akhilesh launches 'rath yatra' from Kanpur, says BJP 'crushed' farmers Kanpur/Mathura: Kickstarting his party’s ''mission 2022'' with a ''rath yatra'', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, saying it has ''crushed farmers'' and on return to power in Uttar Pradesh would ''crush the Constitution'' as well.

DES34 UP-SHIVPAL-RALLY Shivpal Yadav launches 'Samajik Parivartan Rath Yatra' from Vrindavan Mathura (UP): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav kickstarted his campaign for the upcoming assembly polls with a 'rath yatra' in Vrindavan here on Tuesday.

DES17 UP-DASNA-MUSLIM BOY Ghaziabad:10-yr-old Muslim boy quizzed by police for entering Dasna temple, priest sniffs conspiracy Ghaziabad: A 10-year-old Muslim boy was taken to a police station for questioning after he “inadvertently entered” the Dasna Devi temple here.

DES20 UP-TRADER-COPS-ARREST Two more cops arrested for killing of Kanpur businessman Lucknow: Two more policemen wanted in connection with the killing of Kanpur-based businessman Manish Gupta were arrested from Gorakhpur on Tuesday, officials said.

DES28 SIDHU-RAWAT Navjot Sidhu to meet Venugopal, Rawat on Oct 14 New Delhi: Amid continued turmoil in the Punjab Congress, state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Harish Rawat at the party headquarters here on Thursday.

DES30 PB-KEJRIWAL Kejriwal visits Sekhwan's home, offers condolences on leader's death Chandigarh: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited the home of former Punjab minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan in Gurdaspur district and offered condolences to the leader’s family on his death.

LGD14 HR-COURT-LD DERA Murder case: Sirsa dera head's sentencing deferred till Oct 18 Chandigarh: A special CBI court in Panchkula on Tuesday deferred till October 18 the pronouncement of quantum of punishment to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others in a murder case.

DES40 RJ-GEHLOT-LD BJP Gehlot hits out at BJP leaders, calls them 'foolish' Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted BJP leaders for comparing a Dalit man's killing in the state's Hanumangarh with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, saying they are ''foolish'' and lack ''sense'' on how to react to an incident.

DES41 RJ-BJP-BYPOLLS Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: Vasundhara, Meghwal among star campaigners for BJP Jaipur: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary have been included in the list of 20 BJP star campaigners for the bypolls to two Assembly seats in the state.

