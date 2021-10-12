Left Menu

Three Algerian migrants killed by train in southern France

A train killed three Algerian migrants in southwestern France who were lying on the tracks and seriously injured a fourth, police said on Tuesday. Four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 a.m. CET (0300 GMT) when they were hit by a train travelling to Bordeaux.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:44 IST
A train killed three Algerian migrants in southwestern France who were lying on the tracks and seriously injured a fourth, police said on Tuesday.

Four migrants had been on the train tracks near Saint-Jean-de-Luz at around 5 a.m. CET (0300 GMT) when they were hit by a train travelling to Bordeaux. Three died instantly, while another is seriously hurt, a police officer said, adding that it was not clear why they were lying on the tracks. "All the victims had Algerian nationality," the Bayonne Prosecutor Jerome Bourrier said on BFM television, adding three had been the target of procedures for being illegally in Spain.

Mayor Eneko Aldana-Douat of nearby Ciboure said on BFM TV that the area near the Spanish border is a passageway for immigrants.

