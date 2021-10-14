Left Menu

One Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli air attack - state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-10-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 03:30 IST
One Syrian soldier killed, three wounded in Israeli air attack - state TV
  • Country:
  • Egypt

One Syrian soldier was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli air attack on the Palmyra area in Syria, state TV reported said Wednesday.

The attack targeted a communications tower and some nearby posts and caused some material losses, it added.

