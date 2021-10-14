Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL44 BIZ-HUNGER INDEX-INDIA India slips to 101st rank in Global Hunger Index 2021; behind Pak, B'desh and Nepal New Delhi: India has slipped to 101st position in the Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2021 of 116 countries, from its 2020 position of 94th and is behind its neighbours Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

DEL66 BSF-LDALL PARTIES Oppn parties slam Centre after BSF area expanded, allege design to dilute federalism; BJP says decision in national interest New Delhi/Kolkata: Opposition parties including the Congress and the TMC on Thursday flayed the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction inside the international border along Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, alleging it was a design to dilute federalism and an ''infringement'' on the rights of the state.

DEL65 MEA-BHUTAN-CHINA-PACT India takes note of China-Bhutan pact on boundary negotiations New Delhi: Bhutan on Thursday announced that it firmed up a ''three-step roadmap'' for expediting the negotiations with China to resolve the long-pending boundary dispute between the two countries, a development that India said it has taken note of.

DEL63 CONG-SIDHU Sidhu meets party leaders at AICC HQs, says he has full faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership New Delhi: Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters and said he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.

DEL54 CBSE-LD BOARD EXAMS Term-1 board exams for Classes 10, 12 to be conducted offline; date-sheet on October 18: CBSE New Delhi: The first-term board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted offline in November-December and the date-sheet for the same will be announced on October 18, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday.

DEL19 DEF-RAJNATH-INDIRA Rajnath hails Indira Gandhi New Delhi: Former prime minister Indira Gandhi not only led the country for a number of years, but she also did so during the times of war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to her role in the 1971 war with Pakistan. BOM10 GA-SHAH-SURGICAL STRIKE Surgical strike sent strong message to world on terror: Shah Panaji: Talking tough against Pakistan over terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said surgical strike carried out by India five years ago sent a strong message to the world that no one can interfere with its borders.DEL38 MEA-VACCINES-SUPPLY India resumes COVID-19 vaccine export New Delhi: Coronavirus vaccines have been sent to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran according to the government's decision to resume their supplies, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

DEL52 RAHUL-MANMOHAN Rahul visits AIIMS, inquires about ex-PM Manmohan Singh's health from doctors New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inquired about the health of former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the AIIMS here on Thursday.

DEL27 DEF-RAJNATH-TERRORISM Terrorism weapon of choice of non-state actors, irresponsible states: Rajnath New Delhi: Terrorism has been employed as a weapon of choice by non-state actors and irresponsible states to advance their political objectives in the region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday in a thinly-veiled attack on Pakistan.

DEL17 VARUN-VAJPAYEE In apparent message to govt, Varun Gandhi shares clip of Vajpayee's speech in support of farmers New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Thursday posted on Twitter a short clip of a speech of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 1980 in which he warns the then Indira Gandhi government against repressing farmers and extends his support to them.

BOM15 MH-COURT-LD ARYAN Aryan is regular consumer of drugs, says NCB; court to pass order on bail on Oct 20 Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was a regular consumer of drugs, the NCB on Thursday told a special NDPS court here while opposing his bail plea in a case of alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship.

LEGAL DEL68 LAW-HC-JUDGES Seven judges appointed to three HCs New Delhi: Seven judges, including four advocates, were appointed to three high courts on Thursday.

FOREIGN FGN52 UN-WHO-LD INDIAN Leading Indian epidemiologist among WHO's scientific advisory group for origins of novel pathogens United Nations/Geneva: Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, a leading Indian epidemiologist, has been named to an expert group launched by the WHO that will examine origins of emerging and re-emerging pathogens of epidemic and pandemic potential, including SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. By Yoshita Singh FGN47 LANKA-NARAVANE Gen Naravane inaugurates two simulators gifted by India to Sri Lankan Army Colombo: Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday inaugurated two simulator facilities gifted by India towards enhancing capacity building of Sri Lankan Army and to further further bolster the defence cooperation between the two countries.

FGN41 BANGLA-TEMPLES-LD ATTACK Dhaka: Some Hindu temples in Bangladesh have been vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary force in 22 districts after four people were killed and many others injured in riots, media reports said on Thursday. By Anisur Rahman

